Spruce Grove BMX champ takes Triple Crown title in Calgary

Ten-year old Brady Mitschke of Spruce Grove has been BMX racing for four years and is now at the top of his sport. Mitschke won the Canadian National Championship on Aug. 28, followed by the Provincial Series Championship on Sept. 11 and the Alberta Championship on Sept. 12. Together, those three events make up the Triple Crown of BMX racing.

Mitschke was first introduced to the sport four years ago when he saw BMX participants in the annual Farmer’s Days parade in Stony Plain. He soon became interested in learning to ride and race a BMX bike and was eager to join the club in Stony Plain called Stony BMX. He began training with his long time coach Kiran Kawa in Stony Plain and continues to practice and compete with the club. In the past year, Mitschke has also started training with a second coach, two-time Olympian and Pan Am Games gold medalist, Tory Nyhaug.

“It’s just fun to do and everyone’s supportive. It felt really good because I’ve been training for the last three years for it,” said Mitschke of his national championship title. “I felt amazing (winning all three) because I became the best in Alberta, the best in Canada and just best in my age group.”

In addition to his home track and club, Stony BMX, Mitschke is also apart of a factory team called YESS. He trains all year round for races and competes on different tracks with varying obstacles and levels. In the winter, he trains at an indoor BMX track in Olds, south of Red Deer as well as conducts exercises with his coach and also competes in the United States.