Article content

The Saints downed the Sherwood Park Crusaders 4-1 in their home opener at the Grant Fuhr Arena, Friday, Sept. 17 and with a score of 5-2 on the road Saturday, Sept. 18 in Sherwood Park.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Saints sweep Crusaders in season opener weekend Back to video

In game one Friday, Saints forward Brett Phof opened the scoring with a goal just past the halfway mark of the first period. Teammate, forward Ewan McPherson scored his first goal in the league halfway through the second frame, before Sherwood Park got on the boards five minutes later with a goal from forward Ryan Arnold. McPherson would tally his second marker of the game early in the third period and Saints forward Caiden Gault sealed the deal for Spruce Grove seven and half minutes into the final frame, to give the Saints a 4-1 victory in their season opener.

“It was a good weekend and overall a great team effort,” said Gault. “We came out hot on Friday but going into Saturday we came out a little slower than we were expected to, but come around the third period, pucks started bouncing our way and we started playing our game and things went really good. It was a great start to the season.”

In game two on Saturday, it was Sherwood Park who got on the boards first, taking a 2-0 nothing lead after 40 minutes, but the Saints would find the back of the net and take over the scoring, just seconds into the third period to cut the Crusader’s lead in half with a power play goal from Caiden Gault, to make it 2-1 Sherwood Park.

It was all Spruce Grove from there on, as they netted four more markers, including two empty net goals, in the second half of the third period. Gault added his second power play marker of the game and an empty net goal to give him his first hat trick of the season. Saints forward Caden Cabana also scored for Spruce Grove and Liam Watkins sealed the win with the Saints second empty net goal in the dying seconds of the game, to give Spruce Grove a 5-2 victory.