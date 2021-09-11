Parkland Tai Chi Association to offer new Qigong program
A new form of martial arts is coming to the Tri-Region.
Beginning in early October, Parkland Tai Chi Association will begin instructing Qigong.
Similar to Tai Chi, Qigong is a system of coordinated body-posture and movement, breathing, and meditation exercises used for the purposes of maintaining and/or regaining health.
“Most people interested in Tai Chi and Qigong come with the idea of transforming from unhealthy habits to healthy habits and many people have been quite successful,” said Parkland Tai Chi Association Instructor Alex Sawchyn.
With roots in Chinese medicine, philosophy, and martial arts, Qigong is typically viewed throughout Asia as a practice to balance “Qi” (translated as “life energy”) and “Gong” (translated as “work”). Therefore, one who practices Qigong “cultivates energy.”
While Tai Chi is among the gentlest of the martial arts, Qigong is even less physically demanding. After 30 years in the community, the non-profit society is implementing the system as an alternative option for its eldest members who may struggle to keep up with the 108 movements practiced in its Tai Chi lessons. Qigong has much fewer movements to remember — as few as four — and can be exercised either sitting down or standing up with very little weight shifting required.
“It’s the work of the practitioner himself or herself that actually creates the paradigm change he or she desires. However, the movements are really quite simple and easy to remember, activate, and do,” said Sawchyn.
While success in either Qigong or Tai Chi will ultimately depend on the determination of the practitioner, students can take comfort in knowing each of the Association’s senior instructors have between 15 and 40 years of experience. Sawchyn himself has been an instructor for 32 years and has helped guide countless participants on their journey to becoming a better version of themselves.
Those interested in participating in the new Qigong program or the regular Tai Chi program can register in person during the Parkland Tai Chi Association ‘Open House’ on Saturday, Sept. 25, between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM. The event will take place in Spruce Grove at #205 95 McLeod Ave. Additionally, registrations can be completed via the association’s Facebook page, or by calling either ‘Alex’ at 780-940-0381 or ‘John’ at 780-982-3033.
“All the members who have stayed on for all these years consider sharing and imparting knowledge as an item we should do because it really enhances the well-being of the practitioners in a feel-good manner. The mind has a very important effect on a person’s body and Qigong and Tai Chi address that,” said Sawchyn.
