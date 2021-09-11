This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Beginning in early October, Parkland Tai Chi Association will begin instructing Qigong.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Parkland Tai Chi Association to offer new Qigong program Back to video

Similar to Tai Chi, Qigong is a system of coordinated body-posture and movement, breathing, and meditation exercises used for the purposes of maintaining and/or regaining health.

“Most people interested in Tai Chi and Qigong come with the idea of transforming from unhealthy habits to healthy habits and many people have been quite successful,” said Parkland Tai Chi Association Instructor Alex Sawchyn.

With roots in Chinese medicine, philosophy, and martial arts, Qigong is typically viewed throughout Asia as a practice to balance “Qi” (translated as “life energy”) and “Gong” (translated as “work”). Therefore, one who practices Qigong “cultivates energy.”

While Tai Chi is among the gentlest of the martial arts, Qigong is even less physically demanding. After 30 years in the community, the non-profit society is implementing the system as an alternative option for its eldest members who may struggle to keep up with the 108 movements practiced in its Tai Chi lessons. Qigong has much fewer movements to remember — as few as four — and can be exercised either sitting down or standing up with very little weight shifting required.

“It’s the work of the practitioner himself or herself that actually creates the paradigm change he or she desires. However, the movements are really quite simple and easy to remember, activate, and do,” said Sawchyn.