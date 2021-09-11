This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content The Edmonton Prospects left it all on the field.

Article content After earning a fourth place finish in the 2021 Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) regular season, the Prospects came out with a hard-hitting, series sweep over the reigning champion and top seeded Okotoks Dawgs Black in the first round of the 2021 WCBL playoffs, Aug. 16 to 22. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Edmonton Prospects finish WCBL season in second place Back to video Edmonton took game one with a score of 10-5 and game two with a score of 2-1 in the WCBL best of three semi-final series. “We beat Okotoks (Black), which was the first place team so that was quite an accomplishment in itself,” said Keaton Miskew, director of partnerships and ticket sales for the Edmonton Prospects. “They were the best team all year and they were the team that was (expected) to win the league this year and we beat them in the first two games out of three.” The Edmonton Prospects made their third trip to the WCBL final in recent years and hoped to capture their first WCBL title. They went to the final in 2016 and 2017, losing both years to Swift Current. It was the Lethbridge Bulls first appearance in the final since they won the Harry Hallis Memorial Trophy in 2015. Earlier this summer, the Prospects faced off against the Bulls in 10 regular season games and combined to score 176 runs in those 10 meetings, with the Bulls outscoring the Prospects 109 to 67 enroute to posting seven wins. In game one of the WCBL finals, the Bulls took game one in Lethbridge, with a score of 2-0 and game two, in Sherwood Park, with a score of 16-5 to win the 2021 WCBL championship title.

Article content “We went on to play Lethbridge in the finals and they did what we did to Okotoks, which was unfortunate, but it was still good to get to the finals even though there was only five teams in the league this year,” said Miskew. ”We’re happy with the second place finish overall.” Following a unique and challenging year, that saw just five teams in the league with all-Canadian rosters, the Edmonton Prospects are already looking ahead, as their second place overall finish will help motivate the team going into next season, noted Miskew. “No matter who’s on your team or how many teams are playing in the league, from year to year you want to make sure that you come in with the right attitude and take whatever momentum you have from the previous year,” he said. “Finishing in second, getting to the finals and pushing forward into the next season, hopefully at the new ballpark (in Spruce Grove).” While it was a shorter playoffs run than usual, the hometown team had a good turnout in Sherwood Park for the final playoff game of the season. “Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves even though we lost. It was a great atmosphere and it was a good way to wrap up the season, despite the loss,” said Miskew. The Prospects are now setting their sights on next season and the construction of the new ballpark in Spruce Grove, which recently got underway. Miskew said the Prospects continue to field much interest and dozens of inquiries into season tickets, suites, seat licences and sponsorships for the new ballpark, and have already started waiting lists for such opportunities. Interested residents can contact Miskew at (780) 940-4854 or via email at keaton@edmontonprospects.com

Article content While there are several factors to consider, the Prospects are eyeing an aggressive summer timeline for the new ball park, around mid to late July 2022. That could see them play half a season in their new home next year in Spruce Grove. “If that was the case, we would be playing probably a partial season in the new ballpark. All the bells and whistles might not be finished, so it might be a shell of a ballpark, but there is a chance that we will be playing some games next year,” said Miskew. “It’s likely to be May 2023, but if everything does go right then there is a chance we could be playing a handful of home games in the new ballpark next July and August.” kjean@postmedia.com shttp://twitter.com/globetrekker360

