Around The AJHL: Welcome to the League Blackfalds!

Article content The Blackfalds Bulldogs first week in the Alberta Junior Hockey League was one to remember.

After a year's hiatus to complete the transition from Calgary to Blackfalds, one of the most intriguing franchises in the AJHL played their first two games against the Brooks Bandits and Olds Grizzlys. I say they are one of the most intriguing team's in the league because they have been one of the better marketers of the game in the league. It's fair to say every team does a good job of marketing the product, but the Bulldogs have been a cut above, checking all of the right boxes along the way. Their social media team put out unique content on a regular basis leading into the season and the team itself wasted no time starting their community engagement campaign. In addition to a number of other community events, the Bulldogs took part in and were the largest fundraisers for the Dr. Margaret Savage Crisis Centre's Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event. With all eyes on them, the Bulldogs were given just about the harshest introduction to the AJHL imaginable. I do not know who thought it was a great idea to pit, for all intents and purposes,newly formed expansion team roster against the perennial powerhouse Brooks Bandits before they ever played a game. It was not a good idea. The Bandits overwhelmed the Bulldogs early and it was 12-0 by the end of the second period. The final score finished 17-0. Credit where it is due, however, Blackfalds responded with their first win in franchise history, the next night over the Olds Grizzlys (5-4). It was always going to be difficult to compete in a tough South Division for the first year Bulldogs, but the bounce back win shows encouraging signs. It is not easy for a team to put their best effort forward after a blowout loss like the one Blackfalds suffered. Nobody would have blamed them for taking another loss against Olds as they continue to fee the league out. Instead they scored five times and closed out a one goal game. Congrats go to the Bulldogs on their first win. Though it will likely be a developmental year,the organization has a bright future ahead of it.

Article content Instead they scored five times and closed out a one goal game. Congrats go to the Bulldogs on their first win. Though it will likely be a developmental year,the organization has a bright future ahead of it. North Division The Drayton Valley Thunder sit in first place after taking down the Grande Prairie Storm 5-4 in overtime in their opener and again the next night by a score of 5-2. The Thunder closed out the week picking up a point against the Sherwood Park Crusaders in a 4-3 overtime loss. The Thunder lead the division with five points (2-0-1) Up next is a back-to-back against the Fort McMurray Oil Barons in Drayton Valley, puck drop is at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. for the Sunday contest. Spruce Grove remains unbeaten at 2-0-0 and sits in second place with four points after back-to-back victories over the Crusaders. The Saints earned 4-1 and 5-2 victories over the opening weekend, giving them the early jump on their cross town rivals. Spruce Grove will face off against the Lloydminster Bobcats on Friday at the Centennial Civic Centre in Lloydminster. The two teams also played Wednesday but results were unavailable at press time. The Bonnyville Pontiacs were the benefactors of two victories over those same Bobcats. Bonnyville blanked Lloydminster 3-0 two nights in a row to move to 2-0-0 on the season. They’re tied for second in the Division with Spruce Grove at four points. The Pontiacs will host the Whitecourt Wolverines on Friday and Saturday before a showdown with the Oil Barons in Fort McMurray on Tuesday. Both games in Bonnyville get going at 7 p.m., while the Fort McMurray game is a later start at 7:30 p.m.

Article content Fort McMurray is the only other team to hold a 2-0 record in the division after two victories over the Whitecourt Wolverines (3-1, 4-2). Fort McMurray has three separate opponents this week. After the Thunder and the Pontiacs games, the Oil Barons will play the Camrose Kodiaks On Thursday at the AJHL Showcase. Sherwood Park is in fifth at 1-2-0 with two points, ahead of Grande Prairie who was given one for their overtime loss and sit at 0-1-1 in sixth place. The Wolverines and Bobcats are still searching for their first wins, they trail the division with 0 points at 0-2-0. The Crusaders and Storm close out the north division matchups as the two teams will face off in a back-to-back on Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.) South Division The South is tight after week one with all but two teams getting in the wins column. Drumheller is feeling good in first place after they followed up an 8-3 win over the Calgary Canucks by knocking off the Brooks Bandits 4-3 in Brooks, where the Bandits have not dropped a game in nearly well over a calendar year. Drumheller is in first with four points at 2-0-0. The Dragons have games against the Camrose Kodiaks (Friday, 7 p.m.) and the Okotoks Oilers (Saturday 7 p.m.) next on their schedule. Tied for first with the Dragons, the Canmore Eagles are also 2-0-0 after wins over the Olds Grizzlys (3-2 in overtime) and the Calgary Canucks (5-4). Camrose has a tough test in the Okotoks Oilers ahead of them on Friday (7 p.m.) before returning home to host the Blackfalds Bulldogs on Sunday (2 p.m.)

Article content After beating up on the Bulldogs, the Bandits loss to the Dragons drops them to 1-1-0 with two points at third in the division. Up next, Brooks will play Olds on Friday (7 p.m.) and The Canucks on Saturday (7 p.m.) Okotoks and Camrose are tied in fourth at 1-1-0 after splitting games over opening weekend. Camrose struck first with a 4-2 win but the Oilers bounced back with a 6-2 victory the next night. Okotoks will take on Canmore Friday before hosting the Dragons on Saturday. Camrose has Drumheller on their docket Friday and Olds on Saturday (7 p.m.) The Blackfalds Bulldogs are also tied for fourth at 1-1 after falling to the Bandits but beating the Grizzlys. They play Canmore on Sunday (2 p.m.) and Calgary on Tuesday (7 p.m.) Olds is in second last in the division at 0-1-1 with one point and the Canucks are still chasing their first win at 0-2-0. Special Teams Early in the year, the Dragons look lethal on the power play after scoring on six of their seven opportunities (90 per cent conversion). They lead the Bonnyville Pontiacs (three of four, 70 per cent conversion) the Olds Grizzlys (three of seven, 40 per cent conversion), the Bandits (four of nine, 30 per cent, and the Grande Prairie Storm (three of 11, 30 per cent.) at the top of the league. On the kill, the Saints and Pontiacs have not been scored on. Spruce Grove has killed off 13 power plays, while the Pontiacs have survived being down a man eight times. Whitecourt is in third with one goal against on seven attempts, the Crusaders are in fourth with two goals against on 14 attempts, and the Oilers round out the top five penalty kills in the league after allowing only one goal on 14 attempts.

Article content Scoring Leaders Saints forward Caden Gault’s four goals and an assist is enough to share the league lead with Bandits forward Nicholas DeGraves, who has five assists. Kodiaks forward Carson Whyte has four goals and 0 assists in third and Grizzlys defenceman Noah Hackett is tied for third with three goals and one assist. Thunder forward Brendan Kennette also has three goals and one assist. Players of the Week Following their successful opening weeks, Gault, Kennette, and Whyte earned Player of the Week honours. Gault earned player of the week for his five point week, while Kennette was given AJHL Defensive Player of the Week honours. Whyte, in his first year in the league, earned the AJHL rookie of the week award after scoring four goals over two games against the Oilers.

