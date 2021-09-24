11U AA Twins battle back to win provincial title
The Parkland Twins 11U AA blue team are your 2021 provincial champions.
The Parkland Twins defeated the South-West Edmonton Minor Baseball Association (SWEMBA) White Sox with final score of 12-8, for the 11U AA Tier 2 provincial title, during Baseball Alberta playoffs in Spruce Grove, Aug. 27 to 29.
Although it may have appeared to be an easy task, the Twins soon learned their opponents came to play in that final game of the season. As daunting as the opening inning was, the 11U AA blue team didn’t back down from the challenge, and instead, rallied and came together as a team to win the 11U AA Tier 2 provincial championship.
“We were the favourite going into that (championship) game. We had beat the Whit Sox once before during the season quite easily,” said Scott Hagel, head coach. “Then the White Sox came out guns ablazing and scored five runs in the first inning. I was super proud of the athletes. Panic didn’t set in, they didn’t get nervous, they just went about their business and played some very good baseball.”
Prior to the championship game, they first played in round robin games, that included two pools of four teams before moving onto the playoff round, that consisted of two semi-final games and the final game.
Once the Twins began finding success on the field in the championship game, there was no stopping them. Towards the end of the game, they took a lead and never looked back. “They continued to pick away at the score and we took the lead in the fifth inning and we kept the lead,” said Hagel.
Despite a delay to the start of the regular season, due to provincial Covid-19 health restrictions, it was the perfect finish to a successful baseball season for the Parkland Twins 11U AA Blue team in 2021.
“Before we started playing games, there was the Covid restrictions that were put in place for three weeks, which set everybody back and it definitely prolonged the season,” he said. “Just like the final championship game, our team was very resilient this season. We never thought we were out of a game…they would battle back, it didn’t matter what the score was when we were playing a higher tiered team, our kids just battled. They never gave up and they had that never die attitude,” said Hagel.
While there have been other baseball championships in previous years from other teams at different levels and age divisions, this year’s 11U AA Blue championship team, as well as the season and the run up to the playoffs was a memorable one.
“Parkland has a very good (rep) program, that’s very well known in Alberta and throughout western Canada actually, and to a lesser extent, throughout Canada,” said Hagel. “In all the (eight) years that I’ve been coaching baseball, this was the most enjoyable year, when it came to the athletes, the coaching staff in general and the parent group. They were awesome.”
