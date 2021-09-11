It's about time the province act

Article content

The situation Alberta now finds itself in with regards to Covid-19, and the re-introduction of public health measures really isn’t surprising. With Alberta in the midst of a powerful fourth wave, there is no doubt something had to be done now.

For the past several weeks health experts, medical professionals and advocates, including doctors and nurses across Alberta have been urging the provincial government to take action to stop the fourth wave to prevent overwhelming our hospital’s emergency rooms, intensive care units, and the health care professionals that work in them. Many are saying it’s too late.

The impacts of the fourth wave are already being seen and felt across every part of our province. Those impacts do not just include the rising number of Covid-19 cases among unvaccinated people in the ICU’s, but also many important surgeries for Albertans who need them but can’t have them because their surgeries are cancelled or postponed. Premier Jason Kenney, who was away at this critical time, just returned from summer holidays and is finally urging all Albertans to be vaccinated in an effort to avoid a catastrophe. Sadly, it may be too little too late.

Last Friday (Sept. 3) Alberta Health Services CEO and president Dr. Verna Yiu said the province is postponing some non-urgent surgeries and procedures across all five health zones. She confirmed that 95 per cent of ICU beds in Alberta are occupied. Let that sink in for a minute. If the Covid-19 situation worsens and number continue to go up, we may very well see 100 per cent of ICU beds full in the coming weeks. As a stroke survivor, I was one of those patients back in 2017 that required an ICU bed and I am beyond thankful they had one for me.