Turton: Improving access to affordable childcare

I hope that everyone in Spruce Grove-Stony Plain is having a great summer. I am sure it has been a perfect summer for Stony Plain’s own Stephanie Labbé. I wanted to begin this edition of my column by congratulating Stephanie and the rest of the Canadian women’s national soccer team on capturing the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. I feel confident when I say that everyone in Spruce Grove-Stony Plain is very proud of her, and the team.

Speaking of team, I am thankful for our government’s team when it comes to our economic recovery. Our province added approximately 20,000 full-time jobs in July according to a labour market survey by Statistics Canada. Also, Alberta’s unemployment rate dropped 0.8 percent compared to June and it is now at 8.5 percent. Alberta Recovery Plan is working, and we are just getting started! In fact, since the United Conservative Government launched our ambitious plan in June of last year, over 180,000 new jobs have been created in our province. Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation, Doug Schweitzer pointed out that the new jobs are not tied to a specific industry but are coming from many sectors of the economy. Building on our strengths while diversifying the economy has been a long-standing goal of our government.

One program the government announced in May is already showing some early results right here in the constituency, the Jobs Now Program. I had the pleasure of welcoming Labour and Immigration Minister, Jason Copping to the riding in the first week of August. I brought Minister Copping to some local businesses that applied for a grant to hire and train new employees. One of the people the minister and I met with was the owner of a hair salon in Spruce Grove and she told us the grant helped her train a few new employees. Our government realizes that with Alberta fully open, some businesses will need some help to get up and running again. I am personally thrilled to see the early results of the Jobs Now program and look forward to sharing more good news as our economy picks up steam.

I want to remind you that my office is here for you. If you have any questions or concerns, please call us at (780) 962-6606. Talk to you soon.

Searle Turton, MLA Spruce Grove-Stony Plain