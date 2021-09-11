Howell: Political projection
Article content
Whatever happened to ‘don’t shoot the messenger’?
Advertisement
Article content
It’s becoming increasingly hard for journalists to do their jobs without being harassed online by disgruntled citizens looking for a place to direct their political opinions.
Howell: Political projection Back to video
I blame Twitter.
The ever-popular social media platform has made it all too easy for people to say whatever they want, whenever they want, with little to no repercussions. And who easier to lash out at than those of us providing the public with information it often doesn’t want to hear. It’s truly astonishing how ‘brave’ some of us can be whilst hiding behind a screen.
The purpose of community newspapers is to keep residents apprised of the happenings in their area often overlooked by media operating in bigger markets. These happenings will on occasion involve attending government functions such as the Francophone school update last week at the Multicultural Heritage Centre in Stony Plain.
What began as a typical Twitter update informing the public of the event quickly turned into a battleground of political namecalling. Within minutes, the tweet was quoted by a CBC journalist who noted Edmonton media members were not apprised of the event. Shortly thereafter, her tweet was retweeted by NDP Leader Rachel Notley in an apparent swipe at the UCP for keeping media in the dark.
Amidst the debacle, our little newspaper came off to some residents as a “puppet” of the UCP when in reality we were simply chasing a lead on a newsworthy story we’ve been covering since June. Unfortunately, this was not an isolated incident. When covering the events at GraceLife Church this past winter — which made international headlines — we were accused of supporting the left’s political agenda. I personally received a handful of incredibly distasteful emails, the contents of which I am not contractually obliged to share due to immense use of profanity.
Advertisement
Article content
In less than a year on the job, I’ve come to learn being a journalist is a thankless profession. You’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t. I think a lot of people take for granted what ‘freedom of the press’ really stands for. To compare the work of Canadian journalists to the likes of Soviet-era state media is ignorant beyond belief.
As the pandemic seemingly rages on, our country’s increasingly volatile debate over what is and isn’t considered ‘freedom’ highlights our profound privilege as Canadians. There are those on social media who have gone as far as to compare proof of vaccination to the Holocaust and apartheid. This kind of irrational thought is in many cases fuelled by Twitter users stuck inside an echo chamber of their own design.
In my opinion, the social media experiment has brought out the worst humanity has to offer. It’s given those without public platforms the illusion of power and subsequently turned everyone against each other. Not long ago, journalists were trusted sources of information. The same cannot be said today.
So how do we turn this ship around? Perhaps in the future, start by asking yourself if you would say in person what you’re about to tweet. If the answer is no, take a breathe and re-think the implications of your actions.
rhowell@postmedia.com
https://twitter.com/rudyhowellrepex