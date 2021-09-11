Howell: Political projection

Article content

It’s becoming increasingly hard for journalists to do their jobs without being harassed online by disgruntled citizens looking for a place to direct their political opinions.

I blame Twitter.

The ever-popular social media platform has made it all too easy for people to say whatever they want, whenever they want, with little to no repercussions. And who easier to lash out at than those of us providing the public with information it often doesn’t want to hear. It’s truly astonishing how ‘brave’ some of us can be whilst hiding behind a screen.

The purpose of community newspapers is to keep residents apprised of the happenings in their area often overlooked by media operating in bigger markets. These happenings will on occasion involve attending government functions such as the Francophone school update last week at the Multicultural Heritage Centre in Stony Plain.

What began as a typical Twitter update informing the public of the event quickly turned into a battleground of political namecalling. Within minutes, the tweet was quoted by a CBC journalist who noted Edmonton media members were not apprised of the event. Shortly thereafter, her tweet was retweeted by NDP Leader Rachel Notley in an apparent swipe at the UCP for keeping media in the dark.

Amidst the debacle, our little newspaper came off to some residents as a “puppet” of the UCP when in reality we were simply chasing a lead on a newsworthy story we’ve been covering since June. Unfortunately, this was not an isolated incident. When covering the events at GraceLife Church this past winter — which made international headlines — we were accused of supporting the left’s political agenda. I personally received a handful of incredibly distasteful emails, the contents of which I am not contractually obliged to share due to immense use of profanity.