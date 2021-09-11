Thousands take in first Grove Rotary Ribfest

Article content

More than five thousand area residents and visitors took in the three-day inaugural event, at Central Park in Spruce Grove from Aug. 13 to 15. Organizers are calling it a success.

“I would say it was a success by all measures,” said Brad Mastaler, co-chair of the Grove Rotary Ribfest. “We wanted to bring the community together as much as possible, in the safest way possible and we wanted to help raise the profile of the Rotary Club in the community and the work that we do. I think we achieved that as well.”

From a financial standpoint, Mastaler said the club knew the first year would be tough and have its challenges in earning money for community service projects. The only profit generated was through 50/50 draw sales, and a total of about $4,000 was raised for local community projects.

“It looks like we’re around the break even mark on the finances and that’s with a lot of one time costs to get something like this going,” said Mastaler. “In future years we do hope to raise more. We wanted to make sure we weren’t generating profit by asking for sponsorships and we wanted to make sure we were covering the costs so that people could come and have a good time,” he added. “We believe that as the event grows and more people attend, we will generate revenue that will go back into those community service projects, on top of whatever we might raise through things like the 50/50 (draw). We’re well positioned for next year, which is what we’re already beginning to plan for.”