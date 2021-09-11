Stony Plain resident steps up for NDP in Sturgeon River-Parkland
Article content
Stony Plain resident Kendra Mills is looking to win voter’s support as the New Democrat Party (NDP) candidate for Sturgeon River-Parkland in this month’s federal election, on Sept. 20.
Advertisement
Article content
The social studies teacher has also taught special education and inclusive education, and as a long-time area resident, was recently chosen as the NDP candidate for the riding.
Stony Plain resident steps up for NDP in Sturgeon River-Parkland Back to video
“As an educator, the reason I am part of the NDP is because my top priority is inclusion and making sure that society is more inclusive for everybody. Canada’s great for a lot of people but I think we can make it better for a lot of people in rural Alberta, and specifically, the diverse people in rural Alberta, without sacrificing things like the economy.”
Mills is very passionate about the NDP’s platform and said it aligns well with her career as a teacher. She is excited to have the opportunity to represent the people of Sturgeon River-Parkland in Ottawa and is focusing her campaign on several important issues for her and the people of the region.
“The big one is really holding our ultra-rich folks accountable for helping other folks in society. The statistic is that most Canadians, nearly half of them, are about $200 dollars away from declaring bankruptcy or financial insolvency,” said Mills. “I think the federal government can and should do more to increase the equity of society. That also comes down to things like housing costs, prescription medication, access to mental health services. student loan debt, childcare and a whole host of things that the NDP have committed to doing to help the middle class, the lower class and the marginalized folks in society.”
Advertisement
Article content
Throughout the pandemic the rich, particularly the billionaires, have continued to line their pockets while the rest of Canada have struggled, noted Mills. There are several issues and areas that Mills is keen to highlight in the riding, including the economic contributions from people across the region, particularly to the agriculture and oil industries.
“There’s so much more that happens in this region, that deserves to be recognized, and we can do that by prioritizing lower carbon materials out of Canada, investing in clean energy and investing in retraining,” she said. “There’s lots that we can do to ensure that this region stays economically powerful.”
In addition to the distribution of wealth and the economy another important issue for Mills is healthcare. Creating a universal healthcare system is a key focus for the NDPin this election, and that includes making sure marginalized communities are able to access all health services.
“When you look at things like mental health, dental health and eye care. Those things aren’t included in our healthcare so people are paying from their credit card and they’re having to choose between groceries and paying for their prescription medications that month,” she said.
Over the past three weeks, since she was chosen to be the NDP candidate, Mills has been active in the community, meeting with potential constituents to hear their concerns and let them know about the kind of politician she’ll be if elected to go to Ottawa.
“I’ve been out in the community listening to people, even those that don’t agree with me,” said Mills. “I think that’s a really important piece of being a politician and being a leader, is even if you don’t agree, we have common ground with everybody and we all want the best for these communities…I think there’s a lot to be said and that’s one of my strengths is listening and trying to find common ground.”
kjean@postmedia.com
http://twitter.com/globetrekker360