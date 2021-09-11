Stony Plain one of 10 new Roots of Hope communities.

The Town of Stony Plain is joining nine communities across the country in planting Roots of Hope.

The Mental Health Commission of Canada officially announced the expansion of their Roots of Hope suicide prevention initiative, with the addition of 10 communities signed up to be early adopters of the program.

Roots of Hope takes a multifaceted approach to suicide prevention, and will be delivered in slightly different ways based on the needs of each community.

““Roots of Hope is an approach to preventing suicide that includes five distinct components, or pillars, but the communities themselves fill in the blanks, drawing from their unique strengths and identifying specific areas of concern,” explained Michel Rodrigue, MHCC president and CEO. “By expanding this program to include 10 more communities, we are going to glean more knowledge and generate further progress.”

The 10 early adopter communities have identified groups who are especially vulnerable, including isolated seniors, youth transitioning into the adult mental health system, parents with young children, middle aged men, and indigenous people.

Communities from Alberta, British Colombia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Quebec. Others are expected to join un the coming weeks.

“Looking at these populations should tell you one thing,” said Ed Mantler, MHCC vice-president of Programs and Priorities. “No one is immune to suicide. But by zeroing in on people at risk and taking a whole-of-community approach, our goal is to knit together a tighter safety net.”