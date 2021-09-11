This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Spruce Grove artist, Edmonton Opera host Alberta Culture Days event

Spruce Grove artist, Edmonton Opera host Alberta Culture Days event Photo by Kristine Jean / jpg, SP

Article content For many Albertans, the month of September is about celebrating arts and culture.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Alberta Culture Days is a month-long celebration of arts, heritage, diversity and community spirit, and will feature more than 100 free activities for Albertans to enjoy. The provincial government awarded 122 grants to organizations across the province to host Alberta Culture Days events in September with almost $350,000 distributed to applicants across Alberta. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Spruce Grove artist, Edmonton Opera host Alberta Culture Days event Back to video “Culture is an important economic and social driver in our province. Alberta Culture Days helps us celebrate and appreciate the rich and diverse arts and culture on display in every corner of our province,” said Ron Orr, Minister of Culture. A total 33 pop-up celebration sites received funding for one day and 84 host celebration sites received funding for up to two days of activities, while five feature celebration sites received funding this year for three days of free, family-friendly events. They include the Allied Arts Council of Lethbridge, the Arts Council Wood Buffalo in Fort McMurray, the Casa Mexico in Alberta Foundation in Calgary, the Red Deer Arts Council and the Edmonton Opera. The Edmonton Opera is hosting all three events at the Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton, starting with a variety show, the Alberta Performing Arts Showcase on Sept. 18, a Backstage Paint Night on Sept. 24 and Opera Tots on Sept. 26, a special Opera performance for toddlers. Each event has a limited number of spots available and Albertans must enter to win tickets to attend any of the free events celebrating Alberta Culture Days.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Edmonton Opera’s head scenic artist for the past six years has been Spruce Grove resident, Megan Kumpula. The local artist just finished painting the City’s second mural on King Street this summer, and will be participating in Alberta Culture Days with the Edmonton Opera. “Megan’s going to be teaching a paint night at the Jubilee. It’ll be backstage and there’s going to be 20 participants in total,” said Cameron MaCrae, director of marketing and communications with the Edmonton Opera. “They’ll be learning scenic painting from Megan and they’ll also be creating their own masterpiece to take home. It’s free but there’s only a limited number of tickets that we’re giving away.” MaCrae said the free events presented through Alberta Culture Days, allows for Albertans of all ages to participate in and learn about the arts and its different genres, and makes the arts accessible for everyone. “We love seeing new people at the Opera. People who may not have been before and get to experience this wonderful art form,” he said. Kumpula has presented paint nights in previous years and pointed out their growing popularity around the world, as well as the growing interest from area residents. “I like paint nights because I can teach them something about scenic painting as well as something that people can hang up on their own wall,” said Kumpula. “This year we’re going to paint a topographic map of Alberta. We’ll paint the hills and the scale of what Alberta looks like.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Backstage Paint Night is open to different age groups, including both children and adults. The event will take place backstage at the Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton and will be about two hours in length. “A lot of people have never even painted before. It’s really interesting to see people excited over painting. It’s also refreshing for me to also paint with different, diverse age groups and skill level,” said Kumpula. Alberta Culture Days provides many Albertans with a unique opportunity to see the range of different art forms the province has to offer, including theatre, artwork, music, cultural artistry and opera. Kumpula said she wants to encourage people to pick up a paintbrush, be creative and learn something. “I want participants to walk away being inspired, especially with the times that we’re in right now,” said Kumpula. “I just want them to be inspired and go home and maybe create something new for themselves, whatever art form that is.” kjean@postmedia.com twitter.com/globetrekker360

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Spruce Grove