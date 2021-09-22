The Spruce Grove Saints set the tone in the North with back-to-back wins over the Sherwood Park Crusaders.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Spruce Grove defeated Sherwood Park 4-1 in their home opener Friday and 5-2 on Saturday to move to 2-0 on the Alberta Junior Hockey League season.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Saints roll over Crusaders in opening weekend series Back to video

Brett Pfoh and Caiden Gault scored once for the Saints on Friday, while Ewan McPherson scored not once but twice in his first ever AJHL contest.

Goaltender Maxwell Beckford made 21 saves on 22 shots em route to his first ever AJHL victory in the 4-1 win.

Sherwood Park looked to have the Saints number early in the rematch as Crusaders forward Josh Rule scored the lone goal of the first period.

Momentum carried into the second and Ashton Mcnelly extended the lead to 2-0. Spruce Grove found their offensive touch in third and quickly flipped the contest on its head.

Gault notched his second of the weekend on the powerplay 43 seconds into the period, before tying the game with his second of the night 10 minutes later. Caden Cabana potted the winner for the Saints shortly after, before Gault completed the hat-trick with an empty netter.

Liam Watkins added a second empty netter for Spruce Grove and the Saints cruised to a 5-2 victory.

Goaltender Zac Onyskiw made 21 stops on 23 shots in his first win with the Saints.

Up next, the Spruce Grove takes on the Lloydminster Bobcats on Wednesday at the Grant Fuhr Arena in Spruce Grove. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.