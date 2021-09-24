Quintal hoping to open lines of communication in Parkland County

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Quintal is running to become a Parkland County’s Ward Three councillor against incumbent Phyllis Kobasiuk. She hopes to help the County improve communication with residents on key issues, and hopes to help Council improve service levels.

“People say they really want better communication from Parkland County. They want to know what’s happening in the Community and they want to know what’s happening with projects in the community. The Carmelite development is a good example, I don’t think many people knew too much about it until the project was underway,” Quintal said.

A 13-year resident of Parkland County and a lifelong resident of the Tri-Region, Quintal has become well known locally as a champion for inclusion and for her commitment to disability justice. In 2015, she co-founded the Foundation for Cohesive Communities, a local organization with the goal of supporting disabled youth in the Tri-Region.

Through the foundation, Quintal has collaborated with school boards in the region to work on inclusion and accessibility policies.

Quintal also brings a background in fighting for Indigenous rights during her 18 years as a paralegal, half of which she spent working on the residential school claims class action lawsuit. She has previously worked with the Métis Nation of Alberta to implement policy, and has been writing gladue reports for courts in the region since 2016.

In addition to co-founding Cohesive Communities, Quintal is a member of inclusion Alberta, and the Tri-Region Pay it Forward Kindness Society. She is on the hiring committee and is the Canada Research Chair for the University of Calgary Indigenous Child Wellbeing Committee. In Stony Plain, she is a member of the Achieving Community Together Committee.