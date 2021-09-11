PSD votes down motion to reinstate masks
Parkland School Division has voted against reinstating masks in area schools.
In a special board meeting Tuesday evening, Sept. 7, the PSD Board of Trustees voted 4-3 against a motion, brought forth by board chair Lorraine Stewart, that would have approved the reimplementation of the 2020-2021 Parkland School Division mask protocol, amended to include K-12 students. The mask protocol was to remain in place while the provincial masking mandate was in effect.
In her remarks to the board Tuesday evening, PSD Board Chair Lorraine Stewart expressed her gratitude for the participants who joined in the meeting via phone, those who emailed questions, sent in comments, provided different perspectives, feelings and stories.
“Like the preliminary survey results that were quoted earlier, some are in favour of keeping children safe through masking, some are in favour of keeping children safe through no masking. I’m not arguing that parents don’t know their children best, they do,” said Stewart. “Parents want to do and they do what is best for their children, but this pandemic and this virus is causing us to also do what is best for all children.”
About 90 area residents including parents, attended the meeting virtually via a Google Meet phone-in option that allowed participants to listen in to the meeting live. Members of the public were also given the opportunity to submit questions to the board via email, during the first half of the meeting, and were addressed and answered in the second part of the board meeting.
Prior to the discussion and vote on the mask protocol, PSD Superintendent Shauna Boyce and Deputy Superintendent Mark Francis shared details on the current Covid-19 protocols in schools, including any new aspects that were put in place in mid-August 2021, following the government of Alberta’s return to school plan (updated from last year) and what protocols would look like if the motion was passed Tuesday evening. Boyce also provided information regarding other area school board decisions involving protocols, around Parkland School Division, and provided some preliminary information on surveys given to staff and parents last week.
During the emotionally charged three-hour board meeting, trustees asked several questions and presented a mix of viewpoints surrounding the mask protocol, before defeating the motion.
