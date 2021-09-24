This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Parkland School Division (PSD) trustees approved two recommendations revolving around the Draft K-6 Curriculum, at the first regular board meeting of the school year, on Sept. 14.

Article content The first, was to urge the Minister of Education to consider extending the current timeline for the implementation of the Draft K-6 Curriculum, while the second was to urge the minister to consider rewriting the Draft K–6 Curriculum before integrating the curriculum content. Both motions passed with a vote of 6-1. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. PSD board wants to see timeline extension, draft K-6 curriculum rewrite Back to video At the regular board meeting before summer break, on June 15, Trustee Paul McCann gave a notice of motion in regards to the current timelines for the implementation of the Draft K-6 Curriculum, as released by Alberta Education. School authorities were asked to pilot the curriculum beginning in September 2021, with the proposed implementation of the curriculum content in September 2022. At the same meeting, McCann also gave another notice of motion in regards to the content of the Draft K-6 Curriculum as released by Alberta Education. According to PSD various stakeholders shared feedback regarding the content of the curriculum and the process for implementation, prompting the Board to convey community and professional staff responses and promote a redraft. At the meeting on Sept. 14, trustees discussed the two motions as presented by Trustee Paul McCann, and clarified whether or not the new curriculum was still considered to be in draft form, which Superintendent Shauna Boyce did confirm, stating that once implemented, the Draft K-6 Curriculum becomes a provincial mandate and will at that point be a mandated curriculum.

Article content “I did bring this forward as a notice of motion in our June meeting. I thought that it was more appropriate to discuss it at that point and time, that there was a significant urgency to deal with this issue prior to going on summer vacation for two months,” said McCann. “New curriculum was brought forth by the current provincial government. When it was introduced, quite a few months ago, we as a school board, as did many school boards across the province chose to keep this in the operation perspective of the school division and not make it political, by basically declining to pilot the program.” Out of the school boards in Alberta, one northern school board agreed to pilot the project and a couple of school boards agreed to pilot partial parts of the curriculum, noted McCann, pointing out a lack of support for the curriculum across the province, whether it related to content, pedagogy, child development or timelines. “Basically, I believe that overwhelmingly, school boards were not in support of this,” he said. “Additionally, most of the key stakeholders in education besides school boards, spoke out against this curriculum, and certainly up until this past week, I’ve never received as many emails and phone calls and had as many conversations with our local families and residents on their concerns about the implementation of this new curriculum, than what we’ve had.” McCann noted, based on the feedback, he feels that in general families are not in support of the curriculum and neither are the majority of special interest groups.

Article content “I did bring these motions forward, urging that the government have an opportunity to stop, take a breath and take a look at what they’ve done, and perhaps try and provide something that would be more acceptable,” explained McCann. “Certainly more embraced by not only our families, but also all of our special groups that have a stake in education and particularly, the new curriculum.” Trustee Darlene Clarke did not support the recommendation and voted against the motion, stating that it the curriculum was being given it proper vetting. “The pushback to this curriculum appears to be more of a political agenda in my opinion,” said Clarke PSD board chair Lorraine Stewart said there were several opportunities for input on the Draft K-6 Curriculum, including piloting the new curriculum or to review the draft in detail by experts and people in the division. In her remarks on the timeline extension, Stewart said she would vote in favour of the recommendation. “The implementation of Sept. 2022 seems rushed, especially given the continuation of the attention being put towards Covid-19,” said Stewart. “The perceived difficulty that those who are piloting due to the number of children who may not be in classes, the time needed to support and prepare teachers for implementation for Sept. 2022 seems so rushed and I feel that Sept. 2023 might be a more likely time.” Trustee McCann reiterated similar reasons in presenting the second motion of the night, involving rewriting the draft curriculum.

Article content Trustee Anne Montgomery asked to clarify if the board was looking to add new content to the draft curriculum or remove and rewrite the draft curriculum. Trustee McCann pointed out that there are parts of the new curriculum that are well established but there is also some controversial and some questionable content as well, which he would consider changes. Vice-Chair Eric Cameron said he struggled with the term to rewrite (the draft curriculum. “I have every intention of letting people know that there are some major things that need changing in the proposed curriculum,” said Cameron, noting his concern revolved around the amount of time (rewriting) adds to the process of creating a new curriculum. Trustee Sally Kucher-Johnson also questioned the rewrite, stating it appeared extreme to do that, and preferred to tweak the draft curriculum as well. Stewart spoke in favour of the motion pointed out that as a draft there may be an expectation to rewrite some or parts of the draft curriculum. “Many comments, input and feedback will be sent into the ministry and it’s a process for us to see what that final draft will look like,” said Stewart. “I think that’s an important piece of it as well.” In his closing remarks on the motion, trustee McCann noted concerns with the large amount of material in the curriculum and the short timeframe to teach it. “We have until January. Half a year to pilot an entire year’s worth of curriculum and put our stamp of approval on it. It’s just ludicrous that we would be asked to basically take something and push it, rush it through when we know that this is the future of education in Alberta,” said McCann. “We need to get this right and to me, that means we need to do some significant rewriting.” kjean@postmedia.com http://twitter.com/globetrekker360

