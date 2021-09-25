Parkland RCMP have arrested an Edmonton man in connection with a fatal hit and run in Spruce Grove on Friday morning.

Following what police call a complex investigation, Parkland RCMP have charged Cody Marcel Young, 30, of Edmonton, with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm, theft of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Parkland RCMP make arrest in fatal Spruce Grove hit and run

The 25-year-old male victim from Spruce Grove died in hospital as a result of injuries sustained from this incident.

There were no additional details surrounding the investigation or the arrest of Young, in a press release late Saturday afternoon, except that police found the stolen red Ford Edge vehicle on Sept. 24, in Spruce Grove.

Following a judicial interim hearing, Young was held in custody and will appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on October 27.

Background:

Early on the morning of Sept. 24, around 7:30 a.m. Parkland RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence in the area of Springwood Way in Spruce Grove. A person at the residence followed the stolen vehicle.

In the area of Jennifer Heil Way and Spruce Ridge Road an interaction occurred, and during this interaction the person who followed the suspect was struck by the stolen 2010 red Ford Edge and sustained critical injuries.

