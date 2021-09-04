Parkland County resident Allan Gamble joins mayoral race

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“I’m a lifetime resident of Parkland County, I’ve raised my family here and I’m very passionate about the success of Parkland County moving forward,” said Gamble. “It has always been a desire of mine to enter public office and this is the perfect time, looking at changes going on within the county. It’s very important to be coming out of the pandemic, that we have strong leadership and a very solid team moving forward.”

Gamble’s family has been part of the Parkland County community since the early 1900’s and although this is his first run for public office, he brings years of experience, including his time serving on the municipal planning commission for Parkland County (2016-17) as a public member and as an active resident, participating in local resident groups. He also has over 25 years of executive level experience for entrepreneurial start-up companies and multi-national organizations. Gamble filed his nomination earlier this year, in February.

“I have been planning and actively listening to residents throughout the year and have an informed understanding of the concerns that residents and businesses have raised with me,” he said.

Fiscal diligence, strategic development, agriculture, the environment, rural servicing, and public safety are the key areas that Gamble is focusing on in his campaign. His agricultural background and business experience will help him to understand the concerns and challenges put forth by residents and business owners within Parkland County.