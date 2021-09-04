Parkland County resident Allan Gamble joins mayoral race
Parkland County resident Allan Gamble wants to be the county’s next mayor.
“I’m a lifetime resident of Parkland County, I’ve raised my family here and I’m very passionate about the success of Parkland County moving forward,” said Gamble. “It has always been a desire of mine to enter public office and this is the perfect time, looking at changes going on within the county. It’s very important to be coming out of the pandemic, that we have strong leadership and a very solid team moving forward.”
Gamble’s family has been part of the Parkland County community since the early 1900’s and although this is his first run for public office, he brings years of experience, including his time serving on the municipal planning commission for Parkland County (2016-17) as a public member and as an active resident, participating in local resident groups. He also has over 25 years of executive level experience for entrepreneurial start-up companies and multi-national organizations. Gamble filed his nomination earlier this year, in February.
“I have been planning and actively listening to residents throughout the year and have an informed understanding of the concerns that residents and businesses have raised with me,” he said.
Fiscal diligence, strategic development, agriculture, the environment, rural servicing, and public safety are the key areas that Gamble is focusing on in his campaign. His agricultural background and business experience will help him to understand the concerns and challenges put forth by residents and business owners within Parkland County.
“I believe that I can bring strong leadership to the county, growing and shaping the regional economy, while also protecting environmentally sensitive areas of the county,” he said. “It’s important to have very strategic and responsible residential and business development (including) growing the economy in a very diligent and responsible manner, that we have transparency, that we have a process and administration that moves fluently and that we have opportunities for residents to provide public input.”
Rural servicing, particularly road conditions seem to be an issue with residents, noted Gamble as well as improving internet service in the county. Gamble also noted the importance of preserving the county’s agriculture.
“We need to pay specific attention to environmentally sensitive areas. With the development, we need to be very cognizant and very concerned about maintaining our environment,” explained Gamble.
His experience in the business sector, as a chartered professional accountant and his history in agriculture, will help Gamble represent the region and people of Parkland County well. He wants to listen to concerns and ideas, and be the voice for Parkland County residents.
“As mayor, you need to be a leader and team player at the regional table and build strong relationships with our neighbours and partners,” said Gamble. “I will bring relentless work ethic, exceptional communication and teambuilding skills, and passionate positive energy to Parkland County.”
