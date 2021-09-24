Osborne aims to be voice for PSD stakeholders, fight for better curriculum
Jill Osborne is stepping up for students in the Tri-Region.
A mother with children of her own in the division, Osborne is the latest candidate to enter the Parkland School Division Board of Trustees election. She hopes to fight for a better K-6 curriculum while listening to stakeholders on what matters to them most.
Osborne aims to be voice for PSD stakeholders, fight for better curriculum Back to video
“I was hoping our board would take a stronger stand against the curriculum saying it’s just not age appropriate … To take Indigenous knowledge from a Virginian textbooks or even from the states is insulting to me when there are so many good people we can take Indigenous content from,” Osborne said. “The curriculum the province worked on eight years on a new curriculum and it was a good curriculum. I would not see a total re-write, I would go back to the curriculum started by the previous Conservative government and taken up by Rachel Notley’s NDP. It was a good curriculum and it was ready to roll out. To have this total farce of a curriculum come in, was very disappointing for parents, for teachers, for everyone.”
Another factor in the decision was the current board’s hesitancy to act on implementing reconciliation policies after the discovery of the unmarked graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. During a presentation on the matter at Memorial Composite High School, Trustees were hesitant to act based on the fact the issue was something the newly voted in board should decide upon.
Knowing these decisions will be left to the new board, Osborne saw the opportunity to provide input on an issue she views as crucially important for the division.
“This was right after the discovery was made. There was urgency among parents to get something done, and it felt like the administration was stalling because of the election coming up. The direct quote was we have an election coming up in the summer and we don’t even know who our trustees are going to be. That just sealed the deal for me,” Osborne said. “This also meant getting familiar with what the responsibilities of trustees are. I won’t just advocate for my agenda, I want to be a voice for what stakeholders want and need.”
Osborne also touched on the widely debated subject of Trustee Remuneration, stating she is in support of a policy in which teachers are allocated more money for professional development than trustees.
PSD’s board voted in a 10 per cent reduction in base remuneration two years ago and held levels consistent this year. They also reduced the division’s professional development budget. Each Trustee currently receives $2,000 for professional development with an additional $1,500 for the Board Chair. This is a sizeable reduction from the previous $7,700 allocated for PD to each trustee, but there have been voices in favour of a further reduction to both PD and base remuneration.
“A lot of professional development can be done virtually, and the professional development of a trustee, I believe should be at lower levels than what is allotted for teachers. Now, coming from a small town, I made the decision to run before I knew there was remuneration. I was disappointed they didn’t dig into it a little more at the September 14th meeting,” Osborne said.
As a longtime member of the community and a mother with children in the division, Osborne ultimately hopes to be the voice for what matters most to PSD stakeholders.
“I spent a lot of my summer, and I’m still taking meetings with who I consider leaders across the community, to find out what they want in our school division. I’ve spoken with teachers, and co-ordinated with Melissa Purcell who is the Alberta Teacher’s Association Indigenous Co-ordinator I’ve been working hard at this.”
jothomas@postmedia.com twitter.com/joshthomasrepex