Tri-Region offers abundance of children's art classes

This is the first in a series by the Reporter/Examiner where we compile a list of specific arts-related activities available to residents in Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, and Parkland County.

This week’s topic is children’s art classes.

Beginning Sept. 13, the Allied Arts Council of Spruce Grove will offer both online and in-person options of ‘Home School Art Class’ to children ages 6–12. Instructed by Tina Bourassa, the course will introduce students to the elements of art and the principles of design through drawing, sculpture, painting, and mixed media.

For the online program, only one registration is required per household. Students will need to gather a list of supplies provided by Bourassa prior to the first class. The classes will be streamed live via Zoom on Mondays from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM but will be saved for a minimum of 10 days for use at the student’s own discretion. The course will conclude on Nov. 29 and costs $100.

The in-person ‘Home School Art Class’ will require one registration per student but includes all supplies. It will commence on Sept. 15 and run until Dec. 1 on Wednesdays from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at a cost of $130.

Additionally, a second in-person program is offered by the Allied Arts Council called ‘Art Attack.’ This course will explore art using various mediums. Students can learn to paint in an impressionistic style like Monet and Degas. Abstract, sculpture, and soft pastels will also be discovered with new projects presented every session. This course will run Wednesdays between Sept. 15 to Dec. 1 from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM at a cost of $130 (supplies included).