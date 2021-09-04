Tri-Region offers abundance of children's art classes
It’s time to get artsy in the Tri-Region.
This is the first in a series by the Reporter/Examiner where we compile a list of specific arts-related activities available to residents in Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, and Parkland County.
This week’s topic is children’s art classes.
Beginning Sept. 13, the Allied Arts Council of Spruce Grove will offer both online and in-person options of ‘Home School Art Class’ to children ages 6–12. Instructed by Tina Bourassa, the course will introduce students to the elements of art and the principles of design through drawing, sculpture, painting, and mixed media.
For the online program, only one registration is required per household. Students will need to gather a list of supplies provided by Bourassa prior to the first class. The classes will be streamed live via Zoom on Mondays from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM but will be saved for a minimum of 10 days for use at the student’s own discretion. The course will conclude on Nov. 29 and costs $100.
The in-person ‘Home School Art Class’ will require one registration per student but includes all supplies. It will commence on Sept. 15 and run until Dec. 1 on Wednesdays from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at a cost of $130.
Additionally, a second in-person program is offered by the Allied Arts Council called ‘Art Attack.’ This course will explore art using various mediums. Students can learn to paint in an impressionistic style like Monet and Degas. Abstract, sculpture, and soft pastels will also be discovered with new projects presented every session. This course will run Wednesdays between Sept. 15 to Dec. 1 from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM at a cost of $130 (supplies included).
“It’s the first step for kids on their art journey. We want them to have fun but also learn those skills that will help them be better artists in the future,” said Rebecca New, Allied Arts Council Executive Director.
Register online at alliedartscouncil.com or call 780-962-0664.
In Stony Plain, the Multicultural Heritage Centre is offering a variety of classes and workshops for children this fall. For ages 1–4, ‘Smalls & Talls Preschool Art’ is a sensory art class for preschoolers and their guardians. Children are encouraged to move between various art stations at their own pace and enjoy the creative journey. The course is broken into two $100 sessions running from Sept. 16 to Oct. 21 and Nov. 4 to Dec. 16. Classes will take place Thursdays from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
For ages 5–8, ‘Junior Art Club’ is a process art class where young artists explore drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, and textile arts. The course is broken into two $130 sessions running from Sept. 16 to Oct. 21 and Nov. 4 to Dec. 16. Classes will take place Thursdays from 4:15 PM to 5:15 PM.
For ages 9–12, ‘Art Club’ is a fun-filled class letting youth use a wide range of art mediums and techniques. The course is broken into two $130 sessions running from Sept. 15 to Oct. 20 and Nov. 3 to Dec. 8. Classes will take place Wednesdays from 4:15 PM to 5:15 PM.
For ages 12 and older, ‘Drawing for Beginners’ is an in-depth class aiming to take the mystery out of drawing. Students will learn techniques and concepts or art-making using the ‘Elements of Art’ and how to incorporate them into their drawings. The $150 course will take place Wednesdays from Sept. 15 to Oct. 20. Day and evening classes are available from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM or 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Register online at multicentre.org or call 780-963-2777 ext. 0.
The Parkland Potters Guild will be offering ‘Children’s Hand Building Class’ for ages 6–12. This six-week, $85 course will start Sept. 15 and take place on Wednesdays from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Registration will be held at the Guild on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on an in-person, first-come-first-served basis.
“We love to give back to our community which is strong and supports us well in our gallery, classes, and events. It’s a really neat way to see children’s creativity and sometimes when people start out as a child they end up enjoying it as an adult as a hobby or a job,” said Parkland Potters Guild Volunteer Tammy Parks-Legge.
rhowell@postmedia.com
https://twitter.com/rudyhowellrepex