Stony Plain to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

In the wake of this year’s residential school revelations, the Government of Canada recently passed legislation to make Sept. 30 the ‘National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.’

This federal statutory holiday provides an opportunity to recognize and commemorate the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools, and to honour their survivors, their families, and communities. This may present itself as a day of quiet reflection or participation in a community event.

“It’s an opportunity for us to come together and not only commemorate the legacy of residential schools but further acknowledge the ongoing impacts of colonial violence,” said Community Development Officer Deanna Butz.

In Stony Plain, residents are invited to participate in Project of Heart. Launched in 2008 by Ottawa-based teacher Sylvia Smith, Project of Heart is an innovative educational toolkit designed to engage students in a deeper exploration of Indigenous traditions in Canada and the history of Indian residential schools. This is achieved through the blending of a six-step module with the creation of an artistic ‘gesture of reconciliation’ such as orange paper hearts.

The Town has taken part in the project in the past, creating a mural on display at the Stony Plain Youth Centre made up of former participant’s collective artworks. With the recent announcement by the federal government and the Town’s mural starting to become weathered, Butz said it was the perfect time to re-engage with the project.