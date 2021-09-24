Stony Plain starts new 'Community Improvement Project'

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Construction began last week at the trailhead of the Brightbank Avenue and Oatway Drive intersection.

The project’s scope includes the reconstruction of the asphalt trail, improvements to drainage in the area, the installation of a new community bulletin board, and a new functional sculpture by local artist Wendy Siebert.

“As part of the Town’s ‘Active Transportation Strategy,’ one of the main goals is to identify and prioritize local improvements that stimulate active growth within neighbourhoods. This location is a significant social space for the neighbourhood and community. This project will help to improve the functionality and aesthetics for all those that use it,” said Manager of Engineering Brett Newstead.

In keeping with the Town’s ‘Arts, Culture, and Heritage Action Plan,’ the purpose of the functional sculpture is to increase the amount of art within the community which can be happened upon as residents are going about their daily routines.

“The new sculpture is being designed in a way that invites the community to engage with it and experience the different ways public art can function within a space,” said Culture and Tourism Development Officer Chantelle Laberge.

With construction now underway, temporary fencing has been erected and detour signs have been installed along the walking trail. Construction notices and updates will be provided via the Town’s website.

“Creating more vibrant and accessible public spaces for our residents is a high priority for the Town. In addition to the improvements being made to infrastructure in the area, the new functional sculpture will contribute to making the space more engaging and inviting. I’m looking forward to walking the trail once the project is finished,” said Mayor William Choy.

