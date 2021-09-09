Reconnecting community after COVID-19
Council candidate Jeff Tokar is aiming to reconnect the community as the pandemic winds down.
His vision is to find new ways to leverage local facilities for a variety of events appealing to a larger demographic and giving everyone a chance to congregate, converse and connect.
“I think people are eager to get out, involved, and rebuild some of the community we’ve pulled ourselves out of over the last 18 months. We’ve always done a great job in Spruce Grove of fostering community but I’d like to see it rekindled and amped up to a certain degree,” said Tokar.
A 16-year resident of Spruce Grove, he has always had a passion for giving back to the community and decided the timing was right to run this year with his children no longer in elementary school.
With a career spent in the engineering field, he currently works for a U.K.-based software company called Micro Focus as a practice manager leading a team of sales engineers across Canada and the U.S. While studying electrical engineering at the University of Alberta, he served as a student council representative for the Engineering Student Society. Since having children, Tokar has become an active volunteer in the community coaching hockey, working bingos and casinos to support gymnastics, figure skating, and school fundraisers, and judging the Woodhaven Middle School Science Fair.
“I feel my experience, leadership, and adaptability, coupled with a strong ability to listen and empathize without bias will enable me to serve and represent Spruce Grove. Together we can build a stronger community,” said Tokar.
With projects such as the Civic Centre and Spruce Grove Metro Ball Park now underway, Tokar is excited about the new ways in which residents will be able to connect in the near future. In particular, he is a strong proponent of the Spruce Grove Public Library. He said it is a key element to the community and a great place for not only children to gather and learn, but also for the rest of us to utilize as a place to get together and host events from public speakers to storytellers to competitions.
Another area of interest for Tokar is transportation. With the city continuing to grow and expand, he wants to make sure future subdivisions will be accommodated by public transit. He would also like to explore the possibility of expanding Spruce Grove’s role in the new Regional Transit Services Commission (RTSC) while continuing to understand how the City can better serve the needs of those looking to commute locally as outlined in the Tri-Regional Transit Plan.
Lastly, Tokar is looking to find the right balance between local and big business. While he acknowledges the importance of a strong local business sector in a community, he said a municipality must also attract big-name stores such a Costco as anchor tenants within shopping districts in order to be successful and desired.
“We need to balance our approach to business and ensure we see the inception and growth of many more local businesses while providing residents access to the key businesses people expect from a thriving city,” said Tokar.
The 2021 Spruce Grove Municipal Election will take place on Monday, Oct. 18, when voters will elect one mayor and six councilors. To learn more about Tokar and his platform, visit jefftokar.ca.
“For me, it’s a big priority to connect with people and listen to their concerns. I really want to make sure that’s something I take care of. Now is the perfect time to take some of that pent-up desire to commit and contribute to the community and put it into action by representing the folks in Spruce Grove on council,” said Tokar.
