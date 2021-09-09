Council candidate Jeff Tokar is aiming to reconnect the community as the pandemic winds down.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

His vision is to find new ways to leverage local facilities for a variety of events appealing to a larger demographic and giving everyone a chance to congregate, converse and connect.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Reconnecting community after COVID-19 Back to video

“I think people are eager to get out, involved, and rebuild some of the community we’ve pulled ourselves out of over the last 18 months. We’ve always done a great job in Spruce Grove of fostering community but I’d like to see it rekindled and amped up to a certain degree,” said Tokar.

A 16-year resident of Spruce Grove, he has always had a passion for giving back to the community and decided the timing was right to run this year with his children no longer in elementary school.

With a career spent in the engineering field, he currently works for a U.K.-based software company called Micro Focus as a practice manager leading a team of sales engineers across Canada and the U.S. While studying electrical engineering at the University of Alberta, he served as a student council representative for the Engineering Student Society. Since having children, Tokar has become an active volunteer in the community coaching hockey, working bingos and casinos to support gymnastics, figure skating, and school fundraisers, and judging the Woodhaven Middle School Science Fair.

“I feel my experience, leadership, and adaptability, coupled with a strong ability to listen and empathize without bias will enable me to serve and represent Spruce Grove. Together we can build a stronger community,” said Tokar.