Pioneer Museum to host first Harvest Festival since pandemic

The Stony Plain and Parkland Pioneer Museum is gearing up for its first Harvest Festival since the onset of the pandemic.

It’s great for the community to allow people to get out and do some things they’ve done in previous years. Every time we’re able to do some sort of public event, you can see the numbers of people hungry to get out and socialize they way they did before Covid,” said Fielhaber.

Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, residents are invited to a day of free demonstrations and activities for the whole family. The festival will commence on the grounds of the Pioneer Museum at 11:00 AM.

The annual event has been held since the Pioneer Museum was founded 29 years ago. The intention of the festival was to preserve the local farming community’s traditional techniques, equipment, and celebration of a year’s hard work. Since then, the Harvest Festival has grown in size and popularity. Today, it is managed through a partnership between the Pioneer Museum and Alberta Culture Days.

“It’s changed over the years and we’ve had to roll with the times. This year is a little different because of Covid. We’re all kind of struggling to know what’s going to happen and how we’ll have to modify the day when we get closer to it,” said Fielhaber.

The festival is run by Pioneer Museum volunteers who each year farm a small field adjacent to the museum grounds. Typically on the day of the event, visitors can spectate and often participate in certain aspects of harvesting the field depending on their comfortability with operating certain machinery. Additionally in the past, there has been a blacksmith on-site conducting metalwork, women demonstrating ‘home skills’ such as knitting, weaving, and quilting, and gold panning stations.