Parkland RCMP on scene of hit and run involving pedestrian

Parkland RCMP is responding to a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

On Sept. 24, 2021, at approximately 7:28 AM, police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence in the area of Springwood Way in Spruce Grove.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Parkland RCMP on scene of hit and run involving pedestrian Back to video

A person at the residence followed the stolen vehicle.

In the area of Jennifer Heil Way and Spruce Ridge Road an interaction occurred. During this interaction, the person who followed the suspect was struck by the stolen red 2010 Ford Edge with Alberta license plate CCJ 9615 and sustained critical injuries.

The male victim has been transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the area and was last seen heading east on Hawthorne Gate in the stolen vehicle.

Traffic is being re-routed as the investigation takes place with the assistance of the RCMP Collision Analyst.

Parkland RCMP continues to investigate.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle, please contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

rhowell@postmedia.com

https://twitter.com/rudyhowellrepex