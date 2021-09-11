Mayor Choy announces bid for re-election
Mayor William Choy isn’t done with Stony Plain yet.
The incumbent mayor has officially announced his bid for re-election on Oct. 18, 2021.
With nine years of mayoral experience under his belt and a resident of the community since 1980, his name has become synonymous with the Town of Stony Plain. He was initially drawn to the job with the sole purpose of trying to make his community better for current generations and those to come.
“My track record is as a community builder and that is where my heart lies. The work our councils have done has been towards building a better Stony Plain, Tri-Region, and Edmonton Metro Region. I have the experience to get us to the next step as we transition from a smaller community to a mid-size community,” said Mayor Choy.
Looking back over the past decade, he is particularly proud of the growth Stony Plain has experienced thanks to the hard work of the Town’s council and administration. Under his leadership, the town has become a bigger player in both the Tri-Municipal Region and the Edmonton Metropolitan Region.
Among his biggest achievements are lobbying the Government of Alberta for both a replacement school for Stony Plain Central School and the approval of a new Francophone starter school, the implementation of Stony Plain Transit, the Downtown Redevelopment Project, the construction of the new Stony Plain Public Library, planning of the forthcoming Regional Recreation Centre, and the approval of the Tri-Municipal Regional Plan between Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, and Parkland County.
Yet, there is still work to be done. In particular, Mayor Choy said he would like to be a part of creating more affordable housing opportunities in the community, following through on the Regional Recreation Centre project, and seeing the initiatives highlighted in the Tri-Municipal Regional Plan come to fruition.
“This plan is about protecting our environment and making sure we grow responsibly. Having a regional mindset will ensure we offer and provide the services and amenities both our residents and the region’s residents need,” said Mayor Choy.
Perhaps highest on his re-election radar in terms of causal advocacy are additions to the WestView Health Centre and improving and upgrading Highway 16A. He said providing the province with strong data such as the number of people utilizing the hospital and highway will be instrumental in the success of executing these goals.
“We need to maintain our transportation networks so we can get people to their jobs and get goods out so we can benefit and prosper economically during Alberta’s recovery,” said Mayor Choy.
With regards to the ongoing pandemic and rising COVID-19 cases in Alberta, Mayor Choy, if re-elected, plans to continue utilizing the expertise and science of the Chief Medical Officer of Health. He said the Town’s ability to guide the community out of the pandemic will rely on a series of small decisions rather than big ones with larger implications.
If these goals can be achieved, he said he can see Stony Plain becoming a more vibrant community than ever before over the next ten years.
“I am honoured and blessed to be able to be a part of Stony Plain’s leadership team for the last 10 years to make the community better,” said Mayor Choy.
rhowell@postmedia.com
https://twitter.com/rudyhowellrepex