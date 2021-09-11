Local visual artist debuts latest project at Edmonton exhibition
Parkland County’s Lisa Matthias is hitting the city.
From Sept. 9–25, her artwork will be on display in Edmonton’s Brighton Block building as part of the group exhibition, ‘Artists in the Fallow.’
“Most artists jump at any opportunity to show their work. It’s all about connecting with an audience and sharing the things you work on in your creative practice,” said Matthias.
The exhibition is the first in a series of artist-led DIY exhibitions taking over vacant or unused commercial spaces in Edmonton with the goal of highlighting local artists at all stages of their careers.
The exhibition had its inaugural showing over the summer featuring 25 artists from a variety of mediums and backgrounds. This time around, there are roughly 50 artists participating. On display at Brighton Block are sculptures, paintings, film, mixed media, etc.
For Matthias, a printmaker, this exhibition is of particular importance because she is debuting one of her largest works to date. The roughly 8 ft. x 5 ft. abstract woodblock print titled “Stem Leaves and Hyaline Cells” explores her new visual and biological interest in Sphagnum or ‘peat moss.’
“I’m just starting to work with these Sphagnum mosses. It’s just this really beautiful group of plants that have these interesting ecological qualities,” said Matthias.
The work itself is her visual representation of the microscopic cell makeup of Sphagnum carved into wood and translated onto print in black and white. In total, the research, carving, and printing processes work took more than 50 hours to complete.
“The carving is my favourite part about the whole process. It’s a meditative time where I listen to podcasts and music and really reflect on the work and what it is that I want to do,” said Matthias.
Those interested can visit the exhibition on Saturdays between 3:00 PM and 9:00 PM for ‘Artist Salons’ and Thursdays between 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM for DJs and drinks on the rooftop patio. On Saturday, Sept. 18 and 25, there will be live music on the rooftop patio from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
At home in the Tri-Region, Matthias will be instructing two classes this fall with the Allied Arts Council of Spruce Grove. From Sept. 27 to Nov. 22, she will be teaching ‘Fall Watercolour Still Life’ on Mondays from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The focus of this class will be painting “from life” using natural objects as still life. Students will learn a wide variety of watercolour techniques including stretching paper, colour theory, achieving value and contrast, and composition.
From Oct. 1 to Nov. 19, she will be teaching ‘Beginner Drawing’ on Fridays from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. In this course, Matthias will instruct a series of classes exploring inline drawing, blind contour drawing, gestural drawing, drawing from masters, and tonal drawing. Students will learn to observe accurately, understand proportion, create depth and volume through value, create interesting compositions, and learn one- and two-point perspectives.
Both classes cost $175 and can be registered for online at alliedartscouncil.com.
“It’s super important for people’s health and wellbeing to take time for themselves and work on their own artistic development. There’s also a lot of connection that happens in the classroom with people sharing their experiences and goals. I think people will grow and develop a lot and have something to take home at the end of each session,” said Matthias.
