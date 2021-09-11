Fall Public Market aims to recreate sense of community

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

For the first time in nearly two years, the City Centre Business Association (CCBA) is hosting a ‘Fall Public Market.’

“We were determined to get one in this year because our vendors and the community look forward to the free entertainment,” said CCBA Executive Assistant Amanda Manasterski.

The event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 19, and play host to roughly 60 vendors from across the Tri-Region selling a variety of arts and crafts, fresh produce, tasty treats, and more.

Launched in 2016 as a joint venture between the CCBA and the City of Spruce Grove, the ‘Public Market’ events are intended to re-energize the City Centre as a gathering place, focal point for the community, and a place where businesses want to locate. The upcoming Fall Public Market is uniquely programmed to display the talents of a diverse set of vendors, and to give home-based businesses the opportunity to showcase their products to a much wider audience.

“A lot of people within Spruce Grove aren’t really aware it has a City Centre. It was a way to draw people out and gain exposure for the businesses in the area,” said Manasterski.

Prior to the pandemic, the Public Markets were typically held four to five times throughout the summer. Between 2016 and 2019, the number of vendors grew from 26 to 190. By 2019, the City estimated each Public Market garnered between 2,000 and 4,500 people.

Those interested in becoming a vendor this year can apply via sprucegrovecitycentre.org. The CCBA makes an effort to ensure multiple vendors are not selling the same products. Therefore, admission will be granted on a first come first serve basis.

The Fall Public Market will be held at the Spruce Grove Pioneer Centre located at 301 Jespersen Avenue. Admission is free and families will have the opportunity to enjoy no-cost entertainment such as bouncy castles, face painting, and ballon animals.

“From what we’ve heard, this is a very welcomed event and the community misses the markets very much. They’re vying to get back out after being cooped up their houses for the last year and a half,” said Manasterski.

