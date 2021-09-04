This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Arbour Day will return in person on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the green space in Southridge near Oatway and Rosenthal Drive from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Arbour Day returns in-person to Stony Plain Back to video

“The point is to target areas of our community that would be good candidates for successful tree planting and educate the community on their importance,” said Sustainability Planner Chelseay Rudolph.

The 11th annual event will contribute to the health and growth of the urban forest in Stony Plain which refers to all public and privately owned trees in an urban environment. The celebration of the necessity of the community’s trees and green spaces will consist of community tree planting, music and games, and free food and drinks.

Prior to the pandemic, Arbour Day was held each year in the spring. However, like last year, this year’s celebration was pushed back to the fall due to the uncertainty of health restrictions at the time of planning the event.