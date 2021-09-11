Incumbent Kobasiuk enters Parkland County race

She was first elected to council in 1989 and has also spent time as a trustee on the Parkland School Division board. Outside of serving in public office, Kobasiuk spent time as the president of the Blueberry community league,is a founding member of the Blueberry Bluegrass Music Society, the secretary treasurer for the Multicultural Heritage Society, and is the chair of the Camp He Ho Ha board.

Kobasiuk has been a resident of the County since 1974 and has spent time working with Alberta Agriculture, and the Alberta Legislative assembly in addition to being freelance writer for the Community Voice newspaper.

In 2004, Kobasiuk became the first publicly elected mayor in Parkland County. During her tenure as mayor, she served as Vice Chair Public School Boards of Alberta, Director on the Board of Rural Municipalities of Alberta, Chair of the Capital Region Alliance, Water for Life Governance Implementation, Clean Air Strategic Alliance, and University of Alberta Board of Governors Community and Government Relations Committee.

Just prior to becoming councillor for Ward 3, Kobasiuk was a Senior Management Consultant with Beacon for Change.

Her current roles include Peer Mentor with Alberta Municipal Affairs Disputes Resolutions and various Council committees.

Kobasiuk hopes her extensive knowledge on the Region and experience serving various industries will help guide the County through the ongoing pandemic.

“Let’s take our resiliency lessons learned from Covid 19 for the betterment of Parkland County and for greater sustainable economic growth,” Kobasiuk said.

During her time serving the region, Kobasiuk has been the recipient of multiple awards, including theParkland County Award of Excellence for Community Volunteerism, theHorizon Stage Award for 25 years of Dedicated Service, the Premier’s Municipal Excellence Award, the Premier’s Centennial Medal Honoring Outstanding Albertans, and the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Medal. She was also named the community’s Canada 150 Ambassador.

