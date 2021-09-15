Houston makes surprise decision to enter race

Article content

After announcing he would not run to be re-elected as Mayor earlier in the summer, Houston sent shockwaves through the community this past Tuesday with the announcement he will instead run for a City of Spruce Grove council position.

“With much deliberation on my life’s next steps I have decided to enter the 2021 Municipal Election to earn a seat at the City of Spruce Grove council table, however this time in the category of City Councillor. You know how proud I am of our community and the honour it has been being ‘Your Mayor’ I have loved serving the city and the citizens of Spruce Grove as an Alderman & Mayor for the past 20 years and still believe the timing of my decision to step down as Mayor was the right one for my family as I look to create a more even work life balance.,” Houston said

Other opportunities came knocking when he first announced he did not intend to run for mayor. There were offers to consult for or market local businesses, but for Houston, they did not measure up to the prospect of continuing to work towards his vision for the City going forward.

Widely known as an energetic and hands on Mayor for his tendency to be found in the community painting fences, removing graffiti, or scaling flag poles to change flags, Houstons passion for the City he has helped build was the ultimate tipping point in the decision.

“I am so proud of our accomplishments in the development of our city with great elected colleagues, administrators, business leaders, educators, community and faith leaders, all adding to, and building onto the exceptional quality of life we enjoy today,” Houston said. “Since announcing I was stepping down as Mayor, I have received many positive comments and heartfelt appreciative thank you’s from the community,often ending with ‘What’s next for Stuart Houston’ With my commitment and passion towards the positive development of our community and in conversations with my family the decision came easy. With residents support I would love the opportunity to be at the table to shape the possibilities as we collectively continue to ‘Build an Exceptional City Together’.”