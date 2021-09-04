Council choses Option 2 for Main Street streetscape

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Spruce Grove council approved one of three streetscape options for Main Street (McLeod Ave. to Church Rd.) as part of the City Centre Area Redevelopment Plan (CCARP), presented during a regular council meeting on Aug. 23.

Council heard from Trevor Crawford, senior planner with the City of Spruce Grove, as he provided details around three options for the streetscape design. A motion was put forth that asked council to consider and approve Option 1 as the preferred Main Street streetscape for detailed design and construction in the City Centre Area Redevelopment project. "We've previously been to council and discussed the cross section of McLeod Ave., so next up is Main Street. It's integral in the design now as we move forward, we'll be getting to a point where I believe by the end of September we should be able to start seeing some draft sets of design drawings for the two," said Crawford. "Now it's time to really tie in any decision of what this section of Main Street's going to look like so that can be tied in with McLeod Ave." Option 1 details angle parking on both the east and west sides of the street with a 1.5 metre pedestrian access (sidewalk), trees along each side of the street and bulbs at each end (Church Road and McLeod Ave) with greenery in them. The City Centre Business Association supports Option 1 and submitted a letter to city administration in August. Option 2 details angle parking on the west side of the street with parallel parking on the east side. There's a wider pedestrian walkway at 2.5 metres on the east side including trees and planters and possible seating. There is a narrow pedestrian walkway on west side at 1.5 metres. "The idea of the design of this (Option 2) would have been to give a wider walkway with a green space feel, that would tie in Columbus Park, which is just south of here, to the area to the north going up Main Street towards the treed area," said Crawford.

Article content Option 3 details angle parking on the west side of the street with parallel parking on the east side. The two pedestrian walkways are balanced on each side of the street at 2.75 metres. There would be trees on each side and greenery in bulb areas. The work for 2021 includes completion of the detailed design of the McLeod Avenue and Main Street revitalization, redevelopment of Columbus Park, and possible shallow utility work within the McLeod Avenue and Main Street areas to support the above ground revitalization. Consultation has taken place with stakeholders, including the City Centre Business Association (CCBA), to determine the appropriate cross section for Main Street. Council discussed the three cross section options presented at Monday’s council meeting and chose the direction for Administration, as to which cross section to move ahead with in detailed design. Each of the options presented currently have 36 parking stalls on that particular stretch of Main Street. Crawford pointed out that in Option 1 there was a potential to increase that number from 36 to 42 parking stalls. “In Option 1, with the potential closure of two accesses, through some of the mobility planning discussions with some of the property owners there, there is some support for us to close those accesses and provide access to their businesses or to their properties and their parking areas, by way of the alleys through the area,” explained Crawford. “It gives an opportunity to actually gain some parking stalls, in this instance to 42 stalls from 36.”

Article content Council discussed a number of areas including anticipated pedestrian traffic volume, the potential for accidents involving pedestrians with angled parking, the connection or lack of connection to area trail systems (via scooter or bike). They also discussed access points to the downtown businesses, problematic parking, the potential danger to cyclists downtown, handicap parking availability, questions over whether or not there will be designated cycling areas from Church Road to McLeod and other streets, and concerns over “To take away the safety and the future options of how we get people downtown, for 10 additional parking spots, to me isn’t the right call at this time,” said coun. Erin Stevenson. “I would actually vote against this motion and I would prefer that we do look at a safer option for people who aren’t in vehicles and that knowing future focused, connecting our city centre with the rest of the city that this is a better option (Option 2) for us to be able to make those connections work.” Council put forth an amendment to scrap Option 1 as presented Monday, and change it to Option 2, to be approved as the the preferred Main Street streetscape. Council voted unanimously for both the amendment and Option 2 as the streetscape design. “There’s a big demand for parking and certainly as we’re going through this whole process, with ISL Engineering and all the business owners and the CCBA, we’ve definitely understood that parking is very important,” said Crawford. kjean@postmedia.com http://twitter.com/globetrekker360

