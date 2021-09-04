Council approves contingency funds for local projects

Article content

Both projects, located in Spruce Grove, were approved during a regular council meeting on Aug. 23. The wheelchair accessible swing will cost up to $38,000, while the McLaughlin/Nelson Homestead on Nelson Drive, will cost up to $4,000.

“There are occasions during the course of any fiscal year where additional requests come through to either administration or to city council. The purposes of setting up council contingency is to be able to address those in year, requests and require a resolution or motion of council,” said Dean Screpnek, city manager.

The first request, for the wheelchair accessible swing, came through Cohesive Communities. The innovative swing will provide children and adults with disabilities with a safe and fun environment for swinging. To ensure high use and visibility of the swing, administration will look at an accessible and prominent park, such as Jubilee Park in Spruce Grove. Access to the site and proximity to other play structures will also be considered in the site selection.

“I talked to (Cohesive Communities) today and we talked about our main park, where we have the paved trail systems. They agreed that Jubilee Park would be the best one,” said mayor Stuart Houston. “Their desire is to have one in Stony Plain and in Spruce Grove and they’ve done some fundraising as well, so we’re going to try and look at how we can partner within the Tri-Region to have that happen in Stony Plain as well. I think there’s an opportunity for us to, this evening, to commit to this funding and the potential of working with them,” he added. “There would be some site prep work that would be required and they have some fundraising dollars that they would be able to accommodate with that as well.”