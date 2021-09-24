Charity Golf Tournament supports Parkland Food Bank

“For the last five years before Covid-19, we had been hosting a Corks and Kegs wine and beer tasting event. We had grown that event quite large and had that the first Saturday of November, but with Covid and the restrictions last year, we had to cancel it,” said Sheri Ratsoy, executive director for the Parkland Food Bank Society.

The sold out, fundraiser will welcome 100 golfers, who will participate in the tournament with a chance to win prizes. The event also includes a barbecue lunch and awards for golfers with the top tournament scores.

Article content

Despite the vaccine rollout that began earlier this year and the easing of restrictions this summer, Ratsoy said the organization was aware that things could change after the summer, so they decided to cancel the Corks and Kegs event for a second time, but wanted to find an event to replace it.

“We thought of the golf tournament. It was not a lot of work and it’s outside so the chances of it having it totally cancelled were slimmer, so we thought we’d give it a try,” said Ratsoy, noting the sold out event. “The community definitely responded to this event fantastically for us.”

Money raised from the charity golf tournament will go towards needed food items, including one particular item that was always a focus of the Corks and Kegs event in previous years. Money raised from that event went to supporting the Parkland Food Bank’s milk budget.

“One of the things that we do spend a lot of money on is purchasing our milk for a client. We do give one litre of milk per person, per month and that costs us just around $3,000 a month,” explained Ratsoy. “That’ll probably be a little bit of the tie in this year is focusing on that milk budget, just how much that one thing costs us every year and how hard it is to fundraise to be able to provide that one litre of milk per person to our families.”

The Parkland Food Bank continues to see an increase in the number of families they serve from last year. At the start of the pandemic, CERB payments to individuals and families contributed to a decrease in hamper usage because families were receiving that guaranteed income.