Annual event showcases the region's businesses and organizations

The 2021 Tri-Expo & MARKETPLACE, formerly known as the Tri-Municipal Expo, was postponed from its usual springtime spot until late summer this year, after last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic. Dozens of vendors from across the region, including those from Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Parkland County and other parts of the province, took part in the popular, annual event.

“This is the first year here, first year for this venue. We’ve run it for many years at the Tri-Leisure Centre in Spruce Grove,” said Sarah Parry, CEO for the Greater Parkland Regional Chamber of Commerce (GPRC). “We made a change to here, just to try somewhere else and also we didn’t want to compete with any of the sporting events that go on at the TLC. We know how important those events are for many organizations, so we decided to come here.”

The expo has been an annual event in the region for more than a decade. This year, about 60 vendors participated, featuring a variety of products and services in Spruce Grove, Stony Plain and Parkland County. The expo is an opportunity to showcase local businesses and organizations across the region, from financial services, home decor, catering businesses and antique shops, to massage therapists, pet stores, greenhouses and handcrafted Indigenous artwork.

“Typically we would have more but we have been really delighted with the vendors. They stuck with us all the way through Covid, when we’ve had to cancel and then we tried to put something back on,” said Parry. “Typically we don’t run an expo at this time of year, it’s normally April or May, but we really wanted to try and provide something for the region as we come out of the pandemic.”