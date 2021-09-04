Alberta Health Services will require all staff to be double vaccinated by Oct. 31.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

According to the provincial health authority, the step is being taken in an effort to to protect patients, vulnerable and immunocompromised Albertans, and anyone who visits or works at any AHS site.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. AHS requiring employees to be double vaxxed by Halloween Back to video

“This is an extraordinary but necessary measure to help protect our vital frontline healthcare teams and help us maintain a safe environment for all patients and clients” said Dr. Verna Yiu, President and CEO of Alberta Health Services.

The new policy will apply to all Alberta Health Services, Alberta Precision Labs, Carewest, CapitalCare and Covenant Health employees, members of the medical and midwifery staffs, students, and volunteers, and other persons acting on their behalf. This includes contracted continuing care providers.

This means the latest an employee could receive their second dose to be in compliance with the new policy is Oct 16, 2021, allowing for the two week period needed after the shot needed to be considered fully immunized.

Healthcare workers have an ethical and professional responsibility to protect others, and AHS believes Vaccination is a tool they must use to assist in meeting this standard. Any AHS employee who is unable to be immunized due to a medical reason or for another protected ground under the Alberta Human Rights Act will be reasonably accommodated.

“Over the last year and a half, our teams have continued to provide incredible care to anyone who needs it, under extremely trying circumstances. We are grateful for their efforts and are committed to ensuring the safety of our facilities,” Dr. Yiu said.

Jothomas@postmedia.com twitter.com/joshthomasrepex