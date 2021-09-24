This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Peter Madaisky is grateful for a second chance at life.

Article content The 61-year old Spruce Grove resident recently underwent a kidney transplant when his 23-year old daughter, Sally Morris, stepped up to donate one of hers. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. A gift like no other Back to video “When he had been initially put on the transplant list, it was a no-brainer for me to go through the testing and see if I could be a match,” said Morris. “I did my initial testing and everything checked out well.” Although Madaisky and his wife Lisa Morris have four children and three of them offered their father a kidney, it was their youngest daughter who completed the transplant on Aug. 25, after weeks of preparation and planning by doctors in Edmonton. Despite the time, surgery and detailed process that a transplant requires, Morris, a licensed practical nurse (LPN), did not hesitate to give her father the life saving organ he needed. “Whatever I could do to make him be healthy was the goal,” she said. “I would do this over again if I could.” About three and a half years ago, Madaisky became ill and when his condition did not improve, he underwent extensive testing and blood work in Edmonton over several months until they found that he had end stage kidney disease. After doctors performed a biopsy they discovered that he had a rare protein disorder called amyloidosis. “We finally got some information back from Toronto that I had what was called amyloidosis and that’s what lead to my kidney disease…it takes the protein that’s in your body and it makes it so that it plugs up the filters in your kidneys (and other organs).

Article content Madaisky was fortunate that doctors caught the amyloidosis early before it affected other organs in his body, including his heart or brain. Although it is not a cancer, the disorder is treated the same way and Madaisky underwent six months of chemotherapy that began in the summer of 2019. “If the amyloidosis goes untreated and unchecked, it gives you one year of life,” he said. “That’s a big eye opener. I put my faith in the top notch doctors at the University of Alberta and the chemotherapy was quite successful.” He began dialysis in January 2020, starting with peritoneal dialysis for several months, before switching to hemodialysis this past summer. After being on hemodialysis for one month, the transplant opportunity with his daughter became available. The kidney transplant was coordinated through the Kidney Foundation of Canada in Edmonton, where Madaisky could chose to receive a kidney through a living donor or a cadaveric donor, a person who is a match but is deceased. Both organ donors must undergo procedures and testing to ensure a match. Often, a transplant recipient can wait up to several years for a cadaveric donor. “As soon as you start dialysis, you go on the deceased donor wait list and that could take upwards of five to seven or eight years,” he said. “Whereas a live donor, the process is a lot faster because you have somebody wanting to give you (a kidney) and it’s just a matter of setting everything in place for dates and times.”

Article content Both Madaisky and his daughter spent several days in hospital following the kidney transplant in August and both are now at home and are healing well. He praised the doctors, medical teams and specialists that looked after him throughout the entire ordeal, from his diagnosis with amyloidosis, to the kidney transplant and post operation care. “There are a lot of people who complain about the healthcare system…but if you need the help and you’re in dire straights, you get it and you get top notch help,” said Madaisky. “It’s amazing what they can do for you.” While he goes to the hospital several times a week for follow-up appointments, Madaisky said he’s building up more strength and more stamina every day, whether it’s taking the dog for a walk or going for a short hike. He credits the love and support from family and friends with helping him get through the past three and a half years, and is forever thankful to his daughter for his new lease on life. “I can’t even explain or put into words, how that makes me feel. I’m grateful, I’m thankful and I wouldn’t have expected anything less from her or all my kids, to give that gift and do that,” said Madaisky. “I’m very, very proud of her for going through that.” kjean@postmedia.com http://twitter.com/globetrekker360

