$54 million Telus Broadband Project underway in Spruce Grove

Telus and the City of Spruce Grove have come together on a $54 million project to connect homes and businesses in Spruce Grove to the Telus Fibre Optic Network.

The City will contribute $4.25M to the project for the build out of connectivity infrastructure throughout the industrial areas of the city, while TELUS will Invest a further $50M to connect over 90 per cent of homes and businesses within the City boundary.

“Reliable, high-speed internet connection is an essential amenity for residents and businesses. Investing in a fibre optic network in our industrial and commercial districts is critical to economic sustainability. This network will enhance Spruce Grove’s market competitiveness by helping attract and retain talent, as well as drive new investments and business development,” said Spruce Grove Mayor Stuart Houston.

The CIty has also entered into talks with Telus on potential Smart City applications aimed at benefitting residents and City operations. The project is part of TELUS’ recently announced commitment to invest $14.5 billion in infrastructure and operations across Alberta through 2024 to further support the province throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“TELUS is very proud to be making this generational investment in Spruce Grove, providing the technology to bridge geographic and socio-economic divides and connect citizens to the people, resources and information that make their lives better, particularly as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS.