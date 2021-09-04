$54 million Telus Broadband Project underway in Spruce Grove
Faster internet is on its way.
Telus and the City of Spruce Grove have come together on a $54 million project to connect homes and businesses in Spruce Grove to the Telus Fibre Optic Network.
The City will contribute $4.25M to the project for the build out of connectivity infrastructure throughout the industrial areas of the city, while TELUS will Invest a further $50M to connect over 90 per cent of homes and businesses within the City boundary.
“Reliable, high-speed internet connection is an essential amenity for residents and businesses. Investing in a fibre optic network in our industrial and commercial districts is critical to economic sustainability. This network will enhance Spruce Grove’s market competitiveness by helping attract and retain talent, as well as drive new investments and business development,” said Spruce Grove Mayor Stuart Houston.
The CIty has also entered into talks with Telus on potential Smart City applications aimed at benefitting residents and City operations. The project is part of TELUS’ recently announced commitment to invest $14.5 billion in infrastructure and operations across Alberta through 2024 to further support the province throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
“TELUS is very proud to be making this generational investment in Spruce Grove, providing the technology to bridge geographic and socio-economic divides and connect citizens to the people, resources and information that make their lives better, particularly as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS.
Work on the PureFibre network in Spruce Grove is starting this month. The project is expected to wrap in 2023, with work being completed in the commercial and industrial areas first. Since 2013, TELUS has invested more than $5 billion to connect 137 communities and 56 First Nations across B.C., Alberta, and parts of Quebec to their PureFibre network. The telecommunications company believes this played a big part in helping many Albertans transition into being able to deal with the virtual necessities of Covid-19.
““TELUS PureFibre offers the community a globally unmatched wireline infrastructure ensuring all citizens have access to the digital tools to drive improved health, social and economic outcomes. Moreover, TELUS PureFibre enables entrepreneurs, start-ups and home-based businesses and workers to benefit from the same Internet speeds, functionality, reliability and security that large enterprises currently enjoy,” Entwistle said.
The gigabit-enabled TELUS PureFibre network is the largest 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) network in Western Canada, and is said to give residents and businesses dramatically fast upload and download Internet speeds. This provides significant benefits for applications like video conferencing, working or learning remotely, or gaming. This will be able to run Telus’ fastest home internet, which clocks in at 1,500 Mbps download and up to 940 Mbps upload.
“The City’s investment in the fibre for our industrial area and our partnership with TELUS in this project has led to the acceleration of development of the fibre network in Spruce Grove and other communities in region, moving these projects up on TELUS’ provincial schedule and benefiting the entire region,” Houston said.
jothomas@postmedia.com twitter.com/joshthomasrepex